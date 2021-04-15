Dungee Selected in First Round of WNBA Draft

Chelsea Dungee has been drafted by the Dallas Wings with the 5th overall pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft.

Dungee finished her college career as one of the best to ever play for the Razorbacks. She scored over 20 points in 18 of her 27 games last season, and went for 30 or more points in four matchups. She scored a total of 2,147 career points which marks the highest collegiate total of any Razorback women’s basketball player ever.

Dungee averaged 22.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 steals, 32.3 minutes per game. Her 22.3 points per game average is the second-best single-season mark in program history.

The Oklahoma native racked up a number of accolades during the 2021 season as well, earning a spot on the AP’s Third Team All-America, the All-SEC First Team, and a spot on the WBCA All-American Regional Finalist list.