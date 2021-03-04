Early Exit for Hogs: Women Fall 69-60 to Rebels in SEC Tournament

Chelsea Dungee (33) shooting a layup. Ole Miss vs Arkansas SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday, March 4, 2020 in Greenville, SC. Todd Van Emst/SEC

The Razorbacks falling to the Rebels in the SEC Tournament 69-60.

This game a battle from the tip between 11)Ole Miss and 6)Arkansas in Greenville, SC.

The Hogs with a season low 7 points in the 1st quarter, not getting their first lead of the game until Destiny Slocum hit a 3-pointer to make it 24-22.

The Rebels held the lead heading into break, and continued that lead into the 2nd half.

The women have already solidified themselves in the NCAA Tournament, so they will wait to learn their seeding next week.