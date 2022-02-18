FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and Illinois State played a tight game on Friday with the Redbirds taking the 3-2 win before 10,116 fans in Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Razorbacks found themselves in a quick 2-0 hole in the top of the first. However, then Connor Noland settled down and didn’t allow any more runs in his five innings of work,

The Hogs finally got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth when Jalen Battles hit a shot over the fence in left field. It was 105 miles per hour off the bat and went 432 feet. After a ground out, Zack Gregory stepped in and planted another home run into the bullpen into left field to tie it at 2.

The game stayed tied until the top of the seventh when the Redbirds chased reliever Kole Ramage after he retired two batters to begin the inning. A single and then double put Illinois State back up 3-2 with the two-out rally. Zack Morris came onto retire the next hitter to end the top of the seventh.

The game had a very scary moment in the bottom of the second when Brady Slavens lined a shot off the Illinois State pitcher Jordan Lussier, who exited the game at that time. He was reported to be in the dugout and in good spirits later in the game. Colin Wyman replaced him.

Noland worked five innings. He allowed five hits, two runs, both earned, struck out five, walked two, hit on batter and had a balk. He threw 75 pitches with 49 being strikes. Ramage worked 1.2 innings, allowed two hits, one run, it was earned, and threw 18 pitches with 12 being strikes. Morris went 0.2 inning. He allowed no runs, no hits, walked one, fanned one and threw 14 pitches with seven being strikes. Zebulon Vermillion replaced him with one out and runner on first in top of the eighth. Vermillion walked two, struck out one in two innings, throwing 22 pitches with eight strikes. Gabriel Starks then came in to finish the top of the ninth. Starks threw eight pitches with four strikes and struck out one.

The winning pitcher was Jared Hart while Ramage took the loss. The Redbirds finished with three runs on seven hits while stranding nine. The Hogs had two runs on four hits while stranding six.

It was Arkansas’ first home opening season loss since 1981 when they fell to Oklahoma State. The last opening day loss came to TCU in 1994. The two teams will play again at noon on Saturday.