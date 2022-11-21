FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Arkansas soccer will make its second straight Elite 8 appearance after advancing past Memphis in penalty kicks, 3-2, in the third round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday night at Razorback Field.

Goalkeeper Grace Barbara sealed the thrilling win after saving the Tiger’s fifth penalty attempt

The victory sets up a quarterfinal matchup with 1-seed Florida State (16-2-3) in Tallahassee on Saturday, November 26.

How it Happened

Senior forward Jessica De Filippo got the Hogs off to a strong start and scored the first two goals of the match, her fifth and sixth of the NCAA Tournament. De Filippo headed in both scores, which came via free kicks taken by defender Emilee Hauser.

Memphis rebounded in the final five minutes of the half and scored two goals.

The Razorbacks held the Tigers to two shots in the first half, while firing off eight.

Freshman midfielder Zoe Susi put Arkansas back in front with 10 minutes to play, however late game heroics courtesy of Tiger midfielder Mya Jones sent the match into a scoreless overtime.

Only two shots were recorded in the extra 20 minutes of play, both by the Hogs.

Penalty Kicks

The Hogs won their first penalty shootout since 2017, and their first in an NCAA Tournament game, after netting three of five attempts. Hauser, freshman Taylor Berman and backup goalkeeper Sierra Cota-Yarde had the makes. Barbara saved three of Memphis’ attempts.

Highlights

Arkansas remains unbeaten at Razorback Field in its last 22 matches.

The Razorbacks will make their second Elite 8 appearance all-time.

Jessica De Filippo recorded her first career brace. She leads the team with 12 goals.

The Hogs sit at 12-5-4 all-time in the NCAA Tournament.

The Razorbacks are outscoring NCAA Tournament opponents 14-5.

Up Next

Arkansas will face Florida State in Tallahassee, Florida, in the quarterfinals on Saturday, November 26.