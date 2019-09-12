Eric Musselman all about “throwback” with Red-White Game in Barnhill Arena

A trip down memory lane, and a tribute to the history of the Men’s Basketball Program are big reasons why Eric Musselman and his team decided to move the Red-White Game into Barnhill Arena this season.

“We felt like a throwback night, our players wearing “Team Eddie” and “Team Nolan” uniforms, and maybe we can get the fans interested in dressing up in some throwback gear themselves,” said Musselman, “I felt like a traditional Red-White, it’s kind of been done in the past, and to do something new and different. This might be the only time that we play basketball back here and so it’s kind of a neat thing.”

He said him and his staff and the administration are constantly bouncing ideas off each other, and looking for new things to bring attention to the program.

The Red-White Game will take place at 3pm on October 5th. Since it falls in the middle of the Volleyball season, Musselman says they aren’t going to do much to interfere with the floor, but they will bring in basketball goals and put lines on the court.