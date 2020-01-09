Eric Musselman breaks down LSU loss & looks ahead to Ole Miss

Men’s Basketball Head Coach Eric Musselman speaking with the media on Thursday about the Hogs loss on the road to LSU.

“Obviously we got annihilated, destroyed, whatever word you want to use on the glass. I don’t think there is a better team in the country that could have guarded the way that we guarded up until the rebound, but again, that’s unfortunately, you can’t freeze frame and stop and say ‘you took a shot and now we get the ball and go the other way.’ There is a rebound that is a part of the game of basketball,” says Musselman.

LSU had 23 offensive rebounds and 26 second chance points in their 79-77 win on Wednesday.

The Hogs are back on the road on Saturday, facing a 9-5 Ole Miss team at The Pavilion in Oxford, MS. The Rebels are 0-1 in the sec, falling to Texas A&M on Tuesday.

Tip off at 5pm on the SEC Network.