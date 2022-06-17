Eric Musselman, Ricky Council IV, & Davonte Davis come to the podium for a in person press conference with the media today on their summer workouts thus far. They also discussed one of their biggest games this upcoming season against one of the top ranked Big 12 teams in the country.
WATCH: Eric Musselman, Devo Davis, & Ricky Council IV touch on summer workouts & more
by: CJ Maclin
