Eric Musselman Live returns to Sassy’s BBQ and Grille

The Eric Musselman Live radio show returns tonight (Monday – Nov. 29) at Sassy’s BBQ and Grille on Steamboat Drive (off Wedington). Fans are invited to attend (see below to reserve a table) and will air from 7-8 pm on the Learfield Razorback Sports Network.

Head coach Eric Musselman and co-host Chuck Barrett will review the Hall of Classic win as well as preview the upcoming games with in-state games with Central Arkansas (Wednesday) and Little Rock (Saturday). Also, graduate senior Stanley Umude is scheduled to appear.

Fans should call 479-435-6996 in advance to reserve a seat or table at Sassy’s.

Eric Musselman Live Program Information

Where: Sassy’s BBQ and Grille on Steamboat Drive (off Wedington)

When: All shows will start at 7:00 pm (CT)

How: For reservations at Sassy’s, call 479-435-6996

Remaining Shows

Monday = Nov. 29

Monday = Dec. 6

Monday – Dec. 13

Monday – Dec. 20

Monday – Jan. 3

Monday – Jan. 10

Monday – Jan. 17

Monday – Jan. 24

Monday – Jan. 31

Monday – Feb. 7

Monday – Feb. 28

