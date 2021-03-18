Eric Musselman & Mike Neighbors Sit Down with Tera Talmadge

It’s not every year that one University has both the men’s and women’s basketball teams make it into the NCAA Tournament. It’s also not every day that we’re able to talk with Mike Neighbors and Eric Musselman, at the same time.

In our exclusive interview with the two head coaches, we learn what their friendship is like behind closed doors. Musselman and Neighbors also discuss how they motivate each other, the camaraderie between their teams and they both tell a few funny stories along the way.

To watch our full uncut interview, just see the video above.

