FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville will host a special blood drive with Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) in honor of the late Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr.

The drive honoring Officer Carr, badge #413, will take place at the Fayetteville Town Center on Tuesday, December 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.