Eric Musselman Recaps 74-61 Win Over Mercer

The 15th-ranked Razorbacks forced seven turnovers during the span and held Mercer to 1-of-7 shooting. The Hogs scored the first six points of the second half to start the momentum and Arkansas would ed up out-scoring the Bears 46-25 in the second half to secure the win.

Arkansas was led by JD Notae, who scored 30 points – his best production as a Razorback – and had a career-high seven steals, including six in the second half. Au’Diese Toney recorded his fourth career double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds, including five offensive boards. Chris Lykes produced 16 points off the bench, going 7-of-8 from the free throw line. Jaylin Williams also played a key role in the win with eight rebounds and a team-high, as well as career-high, five assists.

Arkansas will return to Bud Walton Arena to host Gardner-Webb on Saturday (Nov. 13). Tipoff is set for 2 pm and the game will be broadcast on SEC Network Plus.