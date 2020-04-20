Eric Musselman Teleconference 4-20-20

Arkansas head basketball coach Eric Musselman met with the media for over forty minutes on Monday to break down the full 2020 signing class of 6. He also broke some news about Isaiah Joe declaring for the NBA Draft without hiring an agent allowing for him to return to the University of Arkansas if he chooses.

For coach Musselman’s thoughts on all those topics and more listen to the teleconference.

See below for more on the 2020 Razorback Basketball Signing Class:

Arkansas 2020 Signing Class (as of April 20, 2020)

Name HT WT Pos. Hometown / High School (Previous School)

Davonte Davis % 6-4 175 G Jacksonville, Ark. / Jacksonville HS

Vance Jackson * 6-9 230 F Pasadena, Calif. / Prolific Prep (Univ. of New Mexico)

Moses Moody 6-6 200 G Little Rock, Ark. / Montverde (Fla.) Academy

Khalen Robinson 6-0 170 G Bryant, Ark. / Oak Hill (Va.) Academy

Jalen Tate * 6-6 175 G Pickerington, Ohio / Pickerington Central HS (Northern Kentucky Univ.)

Jaylin Williams 6-9 230 F Fort Smith, Ark. / Northside HS

% – signed in November 2019

* – Graduate transfer, has one year of eligibility

Davonte “Devo” Davis

2020 Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Boys Player of the Year

2020 Hogville.net’s Arkansas Boys High School Co-Player of the Year (with Jaylin Williams)

4-time All-State, including 2-time Democrat Gazette first team All-State (all divisions)

2019 USA TODAY first team All-State

Vance Jackson

990 career points (two years at New Mexico, one at UConn)

Averages 5.4 rebounds with 165 assists while shooting 35.3% from 3-point range (157-444)

Eight career double-doubles

American Athletic Conference All-Rookie Team (at UConn)

Moses Moody

MaxPreps All-American Honorable Mention (1 of 50 recognized; 1 of 4 on his team)

Was 1 of 50 on the Naismith Award for high school players

#38 prospect in the nation – ESPN; #8 shooting guard in the nation – 247Sports

Montverde was consensus #1 in the national (25-0)

Khalen “KK” Robinson

2020 MaxPreps Virginia All-State first team

2-time Arkansas 7A All-State selection

11th-best point guard in the nation by 247Sports

Oak Hill was ranked 7th in the national in the ESPN final poll

Jalen Tate

2020 Horizon League Defensive Player of the Year

3x Horizon League All-Defensive Team at Northern Kentucky

2020 Horizon League Tournament MVP

2020 third team All-Horizon League

950 career points (10.2 avg) – 285 career assists – 129 career steals

Jaylin Williams

2020 Gatorade Arkansas Player of the Year

2020 Hogville.net’s the Arkansas Boys High School Co-Player of the Year (with Davonte Davis)

2020 Democrat Gazette first team All-State (all divisions)

As a junior, was Arkansas Division I Player of the Year by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette

NATIONAL RANKINGS

ESPN

Moses Moody 38th National 9th SE Region 10th Position (SG)

Khalen Robinson 82nd National 22nd SE Region 20th Position (PG)

Davonte Davis 83rd National 23rd SE Region 18th Position (SG)

Jaylin Williams 88th National 24th SE Region 13th Position (C)

247 Composite

Moses Moody 45th National 9th Position (SG)

Khalen Robinson 71st National 12th Position (PG)

Jaylin Williams 72nd National 12th Position (C)

Davonte Davis 98th National 18th Position (PG)

247Sports

Moses Moody 46th National 8th Position (SG)

Khalen Robinson 76th National 11th Position (PG)

Jaylin Williams 80th National 13th Position (C)

Davonte Davis 154th National 24th Position (PG)

Rivals

Moses Moody 54th National 13th Position (SF)

Jaylin Williams 61st National 9th Position ©

Khalen Robinson 67th National 15th Position (PG)

Davonte Davis 132nd National 29th Position (SG)

STATE RANKINGS

ESPN Arkansas 1. Moses Moody

2. Khalen Robinson

3. Davonte Davis

4. Jaylin Williams

247Sports

Arkansas 1. Jaylin Williams

2. Davonte Davis

Virginia 6. Khalen Robinson

Florida 7. Moses Moody