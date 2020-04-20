Eric Musselman Teleconference 4-20-20

Arkansas head basketball coach Eric Musselman met with the media for over forty minutes on Monday to break down the full 2020 signing class of 6. He also broke some news about Isaiah Joe declaring for the NBA Draft without hiring an agent allowing for him to return to the University of Arkansas if he chooses.

For coach Musselman’s thoughts on all those topics and more listen to the teleconference.

Arkansas 2020 Signing Class (as of April 20, 2020)

Arkansas 2020 Signing Class (as of April 20, 2020)

Name                            HT    WT   Pos.  Hometown / High School (Previous School)

Davonte Davis %       6-4    175     G    Jacksonville, Ark. / Jacksonville HS

Vance Jackson *        6-9    230      F     Pasadena, Calif. / Prolific Prep (Univ. of New Mexico)

Moses Moody           6-6    200     G    Little Rock, Ark. / Montverde (Fla.) Academy

Khalen Robinson      6-0    170     G    Bryant, Ark. / Oak Hill (Va.) Academy

Jalen Tate *                6-6    175     G    Pickerington, Ohio / Pickerington Central HS (Northern Kentucky Univ.)

Jaylin Williams           6-9    230      F     Fort Smith, Ark. / Northside HS

% – signed in November 2019

* – Graduate transfer, has one year of eligibility

Davonte “Devo” Davis

  • 2020 Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Boys Player of the Year
  • 2020 Hogville.net’s Arkansas Boys High School Co-Player of the Year (with Jaylin Williams)
  • 4-time All-State, including 2-time Democrat Gazette first team All-State (all divisions)
  • 2019 USA TODAY first team All-State

Vance Jackson

  • 990 career points (two years at New Mexico, one at UConn)
  • Averages 5.4 rebounds with 165 assists while shooting 35.3% from 3-point range (157-444)
  • Eight career double-doubles
  • American Athletic Conference All-Rookie Team (at UConn)

Moses Moody

  • MaxPreps All-American Honorable Mention (1 of 50 recognized; 1 of 4 on his team)
  • Was 1 of 50 on the Naismith Award for high school players
  • #38 prospect in the nation – ESPN; #8 shooting guard in the nation – 247Sports
  • Montverde was consensus #1 in the national (25-0)

Khalen “KK” Robinson

  • 2020 MaxPreps Virginia All-State first team
  • 2-time Arkansas 7A All-State selection
  • 11th-best point guard in the nation by 247Sports
  • Oak Hill was ranked 7th in the national in the ESPN final poll

Jalen Tate

  • 2020 Horizon League Defensive Player of the Year
  • 3x Horizon League All-Defensive Team at Northern Kentucky
  • 2020 Horizon League Tournament MVP
  • 2020 third team All-Horizon League
  • 950 career points (10.2 avg) – 285 career assists – 129 career steals

Jaylin Williams

  • 2020 Gatorade Arkansas Player of the Year
  • 2020 Hogville.net’s the Arkansas Boys High School Co-Player of the Year (with Davonte Davis)
  • 2020 Democrat Gazette first team All-State (all divisions)
  • As a junior, was Arkansas Division I Player of the Year by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette

NATIONAL RANKINGS

ESPN                        

Moses Moody               38th National               9th SE Region          10th Position (SG)

Khalen Robinson          82nd National              22nd SE Region       20th Position (PG)

Davonte Davis               83rd National               23rd SE Region        18th Position (SG)

Jaylin Williams               88th National               24th SE Region        13th Position (C)

247 Composite    

Moses Moody               45th National       9th Position (SG)

Khalen Robinson          71st National       12th Position (PG)

Jaylin Williams               72nd National       12th Position (C)

Davonte Davis               98th National          18th Position (PG)

247Sports               

Moses Moody               46th National             8th Position (SG)

Khalen Robinson          76th National       11th Position (PG)

Jaylin Williams               80th National             13th Position (C)

Davonte Davis               154th National      24th Position (PG)

Rivals                        

Moses Moody               54th National        13th Position (SF)

Jaylin Williams               61st National      9th Position ©

Khalen Robinson          67th National      15th Position (PG)

Davonte Davis               132nd National         29th Position (SG)

STATE RANKINGS 

ESPN                     Arkansas  1. Moses Moody

                                                  2. Khalen Robinson

                                                  3. Davonte Davis

                                                  4. Jaylin Williams

247Sports           

Arkansas              1. Jaylin Williams

                              2. Davonte Davis

Virginia         6. Khalen Robinson

Florida          7. Moses Moody

