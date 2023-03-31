Arkansas forward Erynn Barnum announced on her Instagram on Friday her intent to enter the transfer portal.
The Redshirt-Senior came to Arkansas from Little Rock Central High School. She has one more year of eligibility.
by: Alyssa Orange
Posted:
Updated:
by: Alyssa Orange
Posted:
Updated:
Arkansas forward Erynn Barnum announced on her Instagram on Friday her intent to enter the transfer portal.
The Redshirt-Senior came to Arkansas from Little Rock Central High School. She has one more year of eligibility.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now