FAYETTEVILLE — No. 20 Arkansas has placed three players on the ESPN all-transfer team through four weeks of the season.

‘The Razorbacks selected are linebacker Drew Sanders (Alabama), defensive end Jordan Domineck (Georgia Tech) and cornerback Dwight McGlothern (LSU). The Razorbacks tied USC with the most on the squad. While all of the Hogs were on defense, USC had two on offense and one on defense.

Here’s what ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren had to say about each of the Razorbacks selected to the squad.

Jordan Domineck

“The Razorbacks were active in the transfer portal, and Domineck was part of their haul on defense. The Georgia Tech transfer ranks sixth in the country with 4.5 sacks and also has 13 total tackles and a fumble recovery for his new team.

“A year after surrendering 156.3 rushing yards per game, Domineck is part of a unit that has allowed just 99.3 rushing yards per game in 2022, which ranks fourth in the SEC.”

Drew Sanders

“As the No. 36 prospect in the 2020 class, Sanders decommitted from Oklahoma and signed with Alabama. After two years in Tuscaloosa, he transferred to Arkansas, where he is tied with Windmon for the most sacks in the country with 5.5. Sanders is second on the team in total tackles with 31 and also has 6.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

“His success has put him on many scouts’ radars this season. He is currently ranked No. 14 overall and the top inside linebacker on Kiper’s best prospect’s board for the 2023 NFL Draft.”

Dwight McGlothern

“McGlothern is yet another transfer impacting Arkansas’ defense, as the LSU transfer has allowed just 10% of passes completed against him when he is the primary target, which ranks second among all FBS defensive backs. He also has intercepted two passes this season.

“It doesn’t surprise coach Sam Pittman, who said he has been impressed with McGlothern’s preparation and instincts.”

“He’s really confident,” Pittman told reporters. “I think that’s the first thing a corner has to be, but he sees routes well. He obviously does a lot of film study before each game, he understands who his opponent is, who he’s playing against. He gets some tips off that and things of that nature.”