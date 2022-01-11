ESPN Places Razorbacks in Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2022 College Football Season

FAYETTEVILLE — The 2021 season is now complete with Georgia crowned as the champion as predicted here on Dec. 22, but now many including ESPN have already turned attention to the 2022 season.

ESPN has released its Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2022 and the Razorbacks come in at No. 20. That is the good news, the bad news Arkansas has to play six of those teams.

The Hog opponents are Alabama (1), Texas A&M (4), BYU (18), Cincinnati (19), Ole Miss (23) and South Carolina (25). Arkansas finished No. 21 in the final AP Poll thus being ranked in that final poll for the first time in a decade.