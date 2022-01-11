ESPN Places Razorbacks in Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2022 College Football Season

Pig Trail Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photos Courtesy: University of Arkansas Athletics

FAYETTEVILLE — The 2021 season is now complete with Georgia crowned as the champion as predicted here on Dec. 22, but now many including ESPN have already turned attention to the 2022 season.

ESPN has released its Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2022 and the Razorbacks come in at No. 20. That is the good news, the bad news Arkansas has to play six of those teams.

The Hog opponents are Alabama (1), Texas A&M (4), BYU (18), Cincinnati (19), Ole Miss (23) and South Carolina (25). Arkansas finished No. 21 in the final AP Poll thus being ranked in that final poll for the first time in a decade.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pig Trail Video

 

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

HOG🐗SCHEDULE

HOG🐗FOOTBALL STATS

SEC🏈STANDINGS

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play