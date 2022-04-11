FAYETTEVILLE — ESPN’s Jordan Reid has projected all seven rounds of the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft with one Razorback picked for first round and four overall drafted.

Reid projects wide receiver Treylon Burks to the Tennessee Titans at pick No. 26 in Round 1. Reid also has the New Orleans Saints taking defensive tackle John Ridgeway in Round 6 with pick No. 194. In Round 7, Reid projects cornerback Montaric Brown to the Los Angeles Chargers with pick 260 followed one pick later by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted edge Tre Williams.

Here’s what Reid wrote about the 6-foot-2, 225-pound Burks.

“Burks is a jack-of-all-trades player who can thrive in many roles. After playing everything except offensive line as a sophomore at Arkansas, he gained more experience on the perimeter, showing flashes of his potential if he played solely as a receiver.

“Tennessee has the exact type of offensive coordinator Burks will need in order to take advantage of his skill set. The Titans should upgrade the wide receiver room, and Burks has the traits to become a great option with Ryan Tannehill‘s playing style.”

At Arkansas, Burks played in 32 games in three seasons with 30 starts. He caught 146 passes for 2,399 yards and 18 touchdowns while rushing 38 times for 222 yards and a touchdown. Burks admits he could be emotional when he hears his name called during the April 28-30 NFL Draft.

“I’m not going to lie to you,” Burks said. “I might shed a couple of tears. I’ll try to stay strong. But I’ll just give it all to God and thank him multiple times. Every night, every day, every morning. It doesn’t matter, just keep praying. Really words can’t explain it honestly.”

Ridgeway played one season at Arkansas after previously spending three seasons at Illinois State. Ridgeway, 6-5, 321, played in 12 games with 11 starts for the Hogs in 2021. He had 39 tackles, 11 solo, four for loss, two sacks and a quarterback hurry. He feels the one season at Arkansas was well worth it.

“Yeah, for sure,” Ridgeway said. “It also got my name out there when it comes to all the senior bowls and stuff like that. A lot of people didn’t really give me respect coming from Division 1-AA going straight to the SEC. They were kinda just like ‘oh, maybe he got lucky. We don’t have a lot of film on him against good talent.’ I kind of just used that as motivation for the senior bowl and try to display my dominance on them. Show them that I am a top-100 draft pick, and I am a good interior D-lineman.”

Brown, 6-0, 196, came to Arkansas as a four-star safety from Ashdown. He ended up moving to cornerback his second year with the Hogs. In 42 games, Brown had 34 starts. In four seasons, He had 133 tackles, 77 solo, four for loss, two forced fumbles, seven interceptions and 23 pass breakups. Brown feels his ability to play both cornerback and safety is a bonus for him.

“That’s my advantage, playing safety,” Brown said. “I’ve got history playing safety, so if they need me to switch to safety I feel like I’ll be just fine. Corner, nickel, safety. Like, anything. I’m willing to do anything. Versatile, so. Wherever they need me, I’m willing to do anything.”

Williams, 6-4, 253, also played just one season at Arkansas after previously being at Missouri. He played 12 games in 2021 starting each of them. He had 28 tackles, 11 solo, 6.5 for loss, six sacks and half dozen quarterback hurries. Williams talked about his one season with the Razorbacks.

“I did do what I wanted to do, and I got to do it with some of the best coaches,” Williams said. “I got to do it with some great teammates, too. Just the system that we had, it was great. I feel like I did what I was supposed to do here in my one season at Arkansas.”

Arkansas had 13 players go through Pro Day and hoping to get a chance with an NFL team.