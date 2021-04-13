ESPN Rates Arkansas’ 2021 Schedule Toughest in Nation, Faces Eight Top 25 Teams

FAYETTEVILLE — According to the ESPN Power Football Index (PFI) Arkansas has the most difficult football schedule in the nation this fall.

According to ESPN’s PFI projections, Arkansas will face eight Top 25 teams.

ESPN FPI 2021 Strength of Schedule:



1) Arkansas

2) Auburn

3) Kansas

4) Texas

5) TCU

6) Iowa State

7) LSU

8) West Virginia

9) Ole Miss

10) Oklahoma State

11) Texas Tech

12) Kansas State

13) Alabama

14) Mississippi State

15) Baylor — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) April 13, 2021

The teams are Alabama (1), Texas A&M (6), Georgia (7), Mississippi State (8), Texas (12), Auburn (16), LSU (18) and Ole Miss (22).

The Hogs went 2-5 against those teams last season and didn’t face Texas. Arkansas lost to Georgia 37-10 in the season opener. They went to Starkville the next week and left with a 17-10 victory. The following week the Hogs lost a controversial 30-28 game to Auburn on the road. Arkansas returned home the next week and defeated Ole Miss 33-21. The Hogs fell to Texas A&M 42-31 in College Station. Later in the season, the Hogs lost a tough 27-24 decision to LSU. The Hogs fell to Alabama 52-3 in the final game of the season.

Arkansas’ other games are Rice on Sept. 4, Georgia Southern Sept. 18, UAPB on Oct. 23 and then Missouri Nov. 26.

The Razorbacks return 20 starters. Gone are quarterback Feleipe Franks and defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall. Arkansas will play its spring game on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Click here for the complete Arkansas schedule this fall.