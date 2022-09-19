FAYETTEVILLE — ESPN’s Bill Connelly has ranked the 33 college football teams that are still undefeated.

Connelly ranks Arkansas No. 16, the Hogs are No. 10 in both the AP and Coaches polls. However, Connelly explained why he has the Hogs that low.

“The Missouri State win spooked me. I would’ve had the Razorbacks in the top 10 before Saturday, but they’ve now allowed at least 325 passing yards and at least 5.5 yards per play in every game. That’s scary considering there are quite a few strong offenses left on the schedule.”

He pointed to quarterback KJ Jefferson and running back Rocket Sanders as reasons the Hogs are still undefated in his opinion.

” The offense has saved the day. Arkansas’ rebuilt defense has struggled with big plays thus far, and the Hogs have allowed at least 24 points in all three games (including against FCS team Missouri State on Saturday). But quarterback KJ Jefferson and running back Raheim Sanders compose one of the best backfields in the country.”

The Hogs are the lowest of the six undefeated SEC teams with Connelly. The others are Georgia (1), Alabama (2), Ole Miss (7), Tennessee (9) and Kentucky (11).