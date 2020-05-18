ETSU junior-transfer Bo Hodges names Hogs among his Final 5 schools

LITTLE ROCK — It’s been more than a week since Arkansas contacted East Tennessee State junior-transfer Bo Hodges, who included the Razorbacks among his Top 5 schools that he announced Sunday via Twitter.

Hodges (6-5, 210, native of Nashville, TN) is down to the Hogs, Minnesota, Butler, Tennessee State, or returning to East Tennessee State. He has a long list of interested schools that also includes Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, Xavier, and DePaul among others.

Barring a waiver for immediate eligibility, Hodges will sit out a transfer season before having one more year to play in 2021-22. ETSU head coach Steve Forbes recently left the school to take over as head coach at Wake Forest of the ACC, replacing Danny Manning.

Hodges started all 33 games in ’19-20 and averaged 12.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.4 steals in 29.9 minutes while shooting 50.2% field goals (including 15-of-60 from 3 for 25.0%) and 63.7% from the free throw line.

Hodges started 60 of 62 games spanning his sophomore and junior seasons at ETSU. In a 75-63 loss at then-No. 4 Kansas in November, 2019, Hodges finished with 22 points, 7 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 steals, and 1 assist.

Arkansas is currently maxed out on the 13 scholarship limit, but should Razorbacks star guard Isaiah Joe choose to remain in the 2020 NBA Draft it would open up a spot for the 2020-21 roster.