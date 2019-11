LITTLE ROCK -- Before the Arkansas Razorbacks go on the road for the first time in 2019-20 -- a Monday tilt at Georgia Tech of the ACC -- there's a big home test against unbeaten South Dakota on Friday in what will be a tantalizing matchup of offense vs. defense.

Arkansas (4-0) will host South Dakota (5-0) at 8 p.m. CT tonight on Nolan Richardson Court at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville in game that can be seen on SEC Network. It's the third of four November home games that are being billed as the Collegiate Hoops Roadshow.