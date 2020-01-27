EXCLUSIVE: Former Hog Dre Greenlaw heading to the Super Bowl

Former Hog and Fayetteville High School Bulldog Dre Greenlaw is currently a rookie with the San Francisco 49ers, and will be playing in Super Bowl LIV in Miami on February 2nd.

“This is stuff that I never really imagined. But I mean, it is just a blessing to be a part of and to do it with a great team,” said Greenlaw when we talked to him via phone before he departed with the team to South Florida.

“We’ve got great leaders on his team. You know, people are really accountable and people are going to hold you accountable and to their standards,” adds Greenlaw, “So, playing with the guys like Richard, Kwon, and Jimmy, you know, you just you want to do everything in your power so they can have a successful season as well.”

