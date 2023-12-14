Denver, CO.- For the first time in program history, the Arkansas Track & Field team has a male and female finalist for The Bowerman Award, given to the country’s best athlete (think Heisman Trophy of Track & Field).

Britton Wilson and Jaydon Hibbert broke records and collected hardware during the 2023 season, and both are hoping to hear their names called Thursday night at the awards ceremony in Denver, CO.

Go behind-the-scenes with the Pig Trail Nation team throughout the day leading up to the Bowerman Award ceremony and into the evening.