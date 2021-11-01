Exclusive Interview with 5-Star Arkansas Commit Jordan Walsh

By Tera Talmadge and Kevin McPherson



LITTLE ROCK — Highly regarded 2022 Arkansas commit Jordan Walsh sat down with Pig Trail Nation for a zoom interview on Monday to recap his journey that led him to pledging to the Hoop Hogs in mid-October.



Walsh (6-7 combo forward, Link Academy in Missouri, native of DeSoto, Texas) is ranked by ESPN as the nation’s No. 7 recruit, a 5-star prospect, in the class of 2022.



Walsh discussed his reasons for calling the Hogs and the passion of the fanbase, his relationship with head coach Eric Musselman and his coaching staff, his rise in the national recruiting rankings, his goals at Arkansas in a year as well as his goals as a high school senior, his relationship with fellow Hogs 2022 5-star commit Nick Smith, Jr., the NBA vibe at Arkansas, takeaways from the Red-White and East Central University exhibition games that he attended, his interests off the basketball court, his favorite players including an Arkansan and Naismith Hall of Famer, and his thoughts on the fast approaching mid-November early signing period.

“A lot of kids now, I feel like, ask coaches ‘who else are you recruiting? who else am I fighting against to get my spot?’ But for me it was like, ‘hey coach who am I playing with to help me win this national championship?'” says Walsh. “I’m not worried about my spot or anything like that. If I grind hard enough I can get there. But I want to know what other great players I’m playing with so everyone succeeds.”



Walsh is one of five Arkansas commitments from the 2022 class, which includes Smith, Derrian Ford, Joseph Pinion, and Barry Dunning, Jr. ESPN currently ranks Arkansas as having the No. 2 recruiting class in the nation for 2022.