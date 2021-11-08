EXCLUSIVE: Mike Neighbors & Alyssa Orange look at key players for the WBB season

Razorback Women’s Basketball Coach Mike Neighbors is heading into his 5th season at Arkansas. The Hogs are coming off their first NCAA Tournament appearance since the 2014-15 season, and have a lot of new faces on their roster.

They welcome in highly touted freshmen Jersey Wolfenbarger and Maryam Dauda, and add transfer and Fayetteville native Sasha Goforth. Returning, the Hogs will rely on the experience and leadership of lone senior Amber Ramirez, and junior Makayla Daniels.

Last season we saw Erynn Barnum and Marquesha Davis both take giant leaps in their production and playing time, and Coach Neighbors hopes they can continue on that trajectory.

Watch as Coach Neighbors and Alyssa Orange break down some of these key players for the upcoming season. Arkansas starts the year on Wednesday Nov. 5th against Tarleton State.