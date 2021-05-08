Exclusive: Newest Atlanta Falcon Feleipe Franks sits down with PTN

Much like a lot of football fans last week, Feleipe Franks‘ eyes were glued to his television, waiting to see if his name would be called in the NFL Draft.

But after seven rounds and 259 picks, Franks still remained on the board. But it was not long before the Atlanta Falcons called and signed the former Arkansas quarterback to an undrafted free agent contract.

He now joins a QB room with big names like Matt Ryan and A.J. McCarron, who Franks will have to opportunity to learn and grow behind.

Franks sat down with Pig Trail Nation’s Nick Petraccione in an exclusive interview to talk about the draft, signing with the Falcons and how excited he is to get his shot in the NFL.