Farr Defeats 400m World Leader In Tyson Invitational

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Razorback freshman Jeremy Farr won an impressive 400m title on the first day of the Tyson Invitational, setting an indoor best of 46.05 seconds at the Randal Tyson Track Center. In the 60m, Kristoffer Hari broke his Danish national record with a runner-up finish in 6.62 seconds.

Farr, who competed for Wolmer’s High School in Kingston, Jamaica, ran in the third section of the Invitational 400m and defeated LSU’s Tyler Terry (46.21) and Rutger’s Taj Burgess (46.39). Meanwhile, freshman Randolph Ross of North Carolina A&T, who entered the meet with a world-leading 45.44 set in Lubbock, won the final section in 46.14 to place second overall.

“In my recent races I haven’t been going out fast enough,” said Farr, who has an outdoor best of 45.65. “So, today was about doing things coach asked me do. Today was the first time I did that, and I got the time I wanted.

“I’m very pleased. I didn’t expect to be the overall winner, but I’m happy I was. It means I’m in the league with those guys now. That’s where I know I can be, so I’m extremely happy.”

Farr’s effort is fifth best on the collegiate list this season and moves him to No. 8 on the Arkansas all-time indoor list.

Hari, who shared the national record for Denmark at 6.65 with Benjamin Hecht, finished second to a 6.59 by Jaylan Mitchell of North Carolina A&T in the 60m final while LSU’s Akanni Hislop ran 6.68 for third.

Hecht first set the record in 1999 while Hari matched that performance in 2017. During the Razorback Invitational two weeks ago, Hari repeated his 6.65.

The 6.62 effort moves Hari to No. 3 on the Arkansas all-time list behind Kenzo Cotton (6.56) and Jarrion Lawson (6.60).

“Moving in the right direction is always something I’m proud and happy about,” noted Hari, who ran 6.68 in the prelims before setting the record in the final. “Honestly, the times are always a cool thing, but I’m just happy that I’m getting better each meet.

“The big thing for me is the competition and the championships are what matters. I’m excited going into these big meets coming up with SECs and nationals. I’m definitely happy that I finally got to take this record, though.”

Tre’Bien Gilbert matched his career best in the 60m hurdles from two weeks ago. His 7.79 placed fourth with teammate Carl Elliott, III claiming fifth in 7.80. Iowa’s Jaylan McConico won the race in 7.60.

Razorback Jalen Brown placed eighth overall in the Invitational 400m with a 46.66 as he finished fourth in the fourth section. Teammates Lesley Mahlakoane (47.30) and Hunter Woodhall (47.86) were 11th and 12th overall.

The Tyson Invitational continues Saturday with prime events taking place in the 1 to 4 p.m. time frame. Field events start at 11:30 a.m. with running events beginning at 1 p.m.