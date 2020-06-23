Fassi Happy To Be Back in NWA

Former Razorback golfer Maria Fassi, admits that she’s not a fan of excessive practice time. Two weeks ago she ended a four month layoff from competition by finishing 2nd in the Hurricane Creek Classic which is a stop on the Women’s All Pro Tour, a step up tour for college golfers trying to get to the LPGA Tour.

Fassi is already an LPGA golfer having finished her rookie season in 2019 with $146,793 in earnings. She played in two 2020 tour events, ending up 13th in the Australian Open before the COVID-19 shutdown. She is one of several LPGA golfers using the WAPT to tune up for the regular tour which starts back up in August.

In Northwest Arkansas for this week’s NWA Charity Classic, Fassi reflected back on the time she spent after the shutdown. “It’s been tough to practice,” Facci recalled. “To set goals at the beginning of the quarantine. It was super hard for me to get after it.”

Now that she’s back competing Fassi is glad to be settling into a routine again and is encouraged with what’s she’s done so far. “I’m pretty happy with the way I’m playing,” she noted, “but there’s always room for improvement. I’m a little bit rusty, of course, because of these last four months without competition but it’s going in the right direction and I’m happy to have these opportunities before we get back out again to play.”

Fassi acknowledged that the long layoff dampened her spirits a bit but this week has already been a big lift for her, telling the Pig Trail Nation, “I came from Dallas to here and when I drove into Fayetteville I had the biggest smile on my face. I love it here. I have great memories from my time in Fayetteville. I’m super happy to have the opportunity to hopefully have a nice home crowd watching.”

The NWA Classic runs Thursday through Sunday and also features golfers from the men’s All Pro Tour . Fassi will be playing on Bella Vista’s Scottsdale course Thursday and Friday and will move to the Bella Vista Country Club Saturday and Sunday. One current and three former University of Arkansas women’s golfers will be competing. One current and one former golfer from Arkansas’ men’s program will be playing.

So what would a win this week mean to Fassi?

“It would be a nice first professional win,” she admitted, “especially here in Arkansas. We don’t have the LPGA tournament in Mexico anymore so winning in Arkansas would be as close as I could get to wining at home. That would be super special. So hopefully I can get the putts rolling in and I can be holding the trophy on Sunday.”