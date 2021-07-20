Fast-rising 2024 RB Braylen Russell talks Razorbacks offer, bright future

Meet the rising sophomore who already has an invite to be a Hog.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Seldom does a rising sophomore with no varsity tape land a college offer, let alone one in the SEC. But thanks to his undeniable raw talent, Braylen Russell is already on the map for his home state Hogs.

Attending a Razorbacks football camp on June 20th, the 6’1, 225 lb. 15-year-old exploded on to the scene by running a 4.52 40-yard dash. Later that Father’s Day, he visited with head coach Sam PIttman and was extended an offer.

Nick Walters sits down with Russell, his father, Lakeside’s head coach, and the Rams’ senior quarterback to hear all about what the up-and-coming star’s future has in store.