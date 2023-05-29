FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Monday morning during the NCAA Selection Show, the three teams heading to the Fayetteville Regional were revealed.

The 2-seed TCU, the 3-seed Arizona, and the 4-seed Santa Clara.

Arkansas is the overall #3 National Seed, meaning the Hogs will host Regionals, and if they win, the Super Regionals. The winner of the Fayetteville Regional will play the winner of the Terre Haute Regional.

This is the 10th time in program history the Arkansas Razorbacks are a host site for the NCAA Regionals.

Regional action begins at Baum-Walker Stadium on Friday June 2nd.