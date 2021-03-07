FB Recruiting Report: Hogs get two commits from Central Arkansas; more updates

It was a big weekend for Sam Pittman and company as the Hogs Football team picked up two commits for the class of 2022.

Both Andrew Chamblee and James Jointer announced their commitment on Saturday afternoon at the D1 facility in Little Rock. Chamblee is a 4-star offensive lineman from Maumelle, and Jointer a 3-star running back from Little Rock Parkview.

Our Football insider Otis Kirk believes their commitment can help influence to other targets from Central Arkansas.

Watch this week’s FB Recruiting Report above.

