FAYETTEVILLE -- Former Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks is in Fayetteville adjusting to a new program and surroundings.

The grad transfer is a senior who enrolled at the University of Arkansas in January. He has stayed in Fayetteville even though the UA has gone to on-line classes with the COVID-19 shutdown. On Friday, he was one of three Razorback players who participated in a teleconference. He talked about how he's adjusted to Fayetteville.