Feleipe Franks Heading to NFL Following One Outstanding Season at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Feleipe Franks only played quarterback one season for Arkansas, but it was a successful one when he led the team to three wins in the SEC and a bowl invite to the Mercari Texas Bowl.

Franks previously played at Florida, but opted to grad transfer to Arkansas this past January. Franks completed 163 of 238 passes for 2,107 yards, 17 touchdowns and only four interceptions. He also ran the ball 105 times for 204 yards and a touchdown. He announced his intentions today.

Sam Pittman praised Franks in his last Zoom conference prior to the bowl game before it was canceled.

“There’s a lot of different guys opting out and this, that, and the other, but Feleipe Franks with an opportunity to go to the Senior Bowl and what he’s done, and he did not,” Pittman said. “I think that shows a lot toward his character. I’m really proud of him that he decided to play in the Texas Bowl.”

Pittman said he felt Franks did everything he set out to do for the Arkansas program.

“I think Feleipe has come in here and done what he said he would do for the University of Arkansas,” Pittman said. “I was so excited to see that he got the invite to the Senior Bowl. I believe that he belongs there. I believe that he’ll do really well there. But he came here to play well enough to be talked about in the NFL Draft. And now with the Senior Bowl, they’ll be able to see him live, see how strong his arm really is, and get to know him as a person. I think that will also up his draft stock, just getting to know him as a young man. I don’t anticipate him coming back. We’ve got KJ (Jefferson) and Malik (Hornsby) and those guys for our future, and we feel we’re in good shape there at quarterback. But Feleipe has done everything he can do for us.”

Franks also talked about what it has meant to be a Razorback.

“I think that just hitting on getting things back on track, I think that was important for the program and just getting back on track and winning, getting back in the win column and being able to compete in every game you’re in,” Franks said. “I think we did that for the most part … a game here and there, we were in every game and were competing and we did a good job with that. So I think the program is turned around and definitely headed in the right direction with Coach Pittman and all of the staff and everybody did a great job of getting the program going in the right direction.

“My role, it just fell into place. Just being you. I think that’s everybody role, just being yourself. Being an encourager, being a leader. Things will fall into the right place. I think just the team has done a great job this year. With a 10-game SEC schedule, knowing that this could be a tough year turning things around, I think we did a great job embracing the challenge. Kind of looking at it as a challenge right in the eye and facing it. So we did a good job … it’s just headed in the right direction.”

In three years at Florida, Franks completed 367 of 622 passes for 4,593 yards, 38 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He also rushed 189 times for 438 yards and eight touchdowns.

He was a heavily recruited four-star standout out of Crawfordville (Fla.) Wakulla High School in the Class of 2016.