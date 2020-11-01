Feleipe Franks Showed Passing, Running Skills Against Texas A&M

FAYETTEVILLE — Feleipe Franks showed why many considered him an elite dual-threat quarterback coming out of Crawfordville (Fla.) High School in the Class of 2016.

Some recruiting services considered him just short of five-star status though they differed on if he was a pro-style or dual-threat quarterback. Franks suffered a grueling ankle injury in 2019 at Florida and ended up transferring to Arkansas.

On Saturday night against Texas A&M, Franks showed his running skills as well as passing. Franks completed 23 of 31 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns and once again throwing no interceptiosn. He also rushed 16 times for 91 yards with a long of 28. Arkansas fell to the Aggies 42-31. Was the plan to run more this game than past ones?

“A little bit,” Franks said. “We tried, to do, you do anything, whatever to win. That’s the main objective, whatever it takes whether it be me running, me passing .. doesn’t matter. I thought we did a good job today, the offensive line, getting the run game going more. And Rakeem (Boyd), Tre (Trelon Smith) did a good job running the ball. and score more in the red zone, We’ve just got to execute a little more in the red one. Little things like that we’ve got to clean up and give us a chance to win another game.”

Arkansas had been going three-and-out on its first drive in the previous four games, but on Saturday night Franks took the team on a 12-play, 87-yard drive, that ended with him throwing a six-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Treylon Burks.

“That was a big emphasis for us, and as you guys can see Texas A&M has a great team, coached really well,” Franks said. “You’ve got to get out there and you’ve got to start fast when you are playing teams like that. They did a great job tonight defensively scheme wise and offensively. Just one of those games where we needed to come out and start fast and we did a good job on that the first drive. We’ve got to maintain that throughout the game.”

Both Franks and Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond ran the ball more Saturday night than they had in previous games. Sam Pittman was impressed with both quarterbacks.

“I think both of them really did,” Pittman said. “I want to say this: A&M’s got a really good football team, a real good team, physical football team. I want to give credit where credit’s due, because they were much more physical than we were tonight and they had a great game plan. But, Feleipe Franks was a warrior tonight. I wish he’d get rid of the ball a little bit on some of the sacks that he’s taking. Simply we’re losing yards on them and we’re taking hits, but he rushed for almost 100 yards and threw three or four touchdown passes, I don’t remember exactly what it was, but he’s a tough kid. I’m glad he’s on our football team. He played well, as well as Kellen Mond played a really good game, as well.”

No Franks pass was bigger than a fourth-and-two play at its own 49 in the first quarter. Arkansas opted to go for a first down instead of punting, Franks found Burks for a 36-yard gain to the A&M 15. The Hogs scored two plays later on a Franks to Tyson Morris one-yard pass.

“Well, we looked at it and they were in true zero; they were in cover-zero blitz, which means there’s nobody back there,” Pittman said. “It was just Treylon and the safety one-on-one in the matchup. You don’t have a whole lot of time to figure out if that’s what you want to do or not, but I just thought with Feleipe and Treylon that we’d have a good chance of catching the ball. The next play, we scored. But I don’t want to make a living making that call, but we felt like we needed some momentum, and it worked.”

Franks credited Kendal Briles, Arkansas’ offensive coordinator, for making a good call on the play.

“It was a good call by Coach Briles,” Franks said. “Good job by Treylon winning. Cover zero right there, bringing everybody. Fourth down comes with trust and repetition. Treylon did a good job of getting open right there. O-line did a great job of protecting, giving me time to deliver. It was a good executed, well called play.”

Burks, like Franks, had a big game. He caught seven passes for 117 yards and a pair of touchdowns. First time in his collegiate career he had two touchdown catches in a game. Senior running back Rakeem Boyd also played his best game of the season rushing 18 times for 100 yards and one touchdown.

“Rakeem did a great job getting back healthy again, being able to hit the holes and get in there and get some hard-earned rushing yards,” Franks said. “I thought he did a pretty good job today getting up in there and getting some hard-earned yards. It was good to have him back, and the confidence is healthy and all that. He did a good job getting in there and getting hard-earned rushing yards.”

The Arkansas defense has been getting a lot of credit for the team’s early success this fall, and rightfully so, but the offense seems to be making strides each game and getting better.

“I think we’re progressing, and there’s still more to keep progressing, continuing to get better,” Franks said. “And that’s what we’re going to do this week, go out there and practice hard and work on the things that need to be corrected from this game, offensively at least. Like I said, and I tell you guys this every game, I’m excited still to continue to see these guys grow – the offensive line to continue to grow. I thought those guys played their hearts out tonight. Offensively, we couldn’t keep it going. Like I said before, we’ve got to do a better job scoring in the red zone when we get down there. I thought we moved the ball well today, but just finishing drives is really important.”

In a season when many predicted the Razorbacks wouldn’t win an SEC game, they are 2-3 at the midway point of the season. Franks talked about where the team is right now.

“I think we’re doing OK,” Franks said. “I say that as an ultimate competitor because I love to win. Continuing to get better is the most important thing right now. Coach Pittman stresses it, and we try to stress it offensively. Just continue improving. I think the future’s bright for the rest of the season. For us offensively, defensively, special teams and as a team. The future is bright, and we’re gonna continue to work and continue to improve. We’ve just got to come out here next week and have a better game. Try to improve on some of the things we need to improve on this game.”

Franks and the Hogs will be back at home on Saturday to host Tennessee at 6:30 p.m. in Reynolds Razorback Stadium.