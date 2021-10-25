Fernandez de Oliveira Makes Haskins Watch List

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas junior Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira was one of 15 collegiate golfers named to the final fall Haskins Award Watch List presented by Stifel.

Fernandez de Oliveira has held the lead at one point in the second or third rounds of all three stroke-play events this fall and posted three, top-3 finishes including:

Third place at the Carmel Cup (70-68-73=21/-5).

runner-up at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational (69-71-68=208/-8).

his first collegiate win at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup (70-70-70=210/-6).

In fact, these were his first three, top-5 finishes of his collegiate career.

Also, he has helped the Razorbacks earn four top-3 finishes this season including:

third place at the Carmel Cup.

a win at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational.

a win at the SEC Match Play.

runner-up at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup.

Arkansas collected the two wins (Blessings and SEC Match Play) over a nine-day span. Overall, from the Blessings to the Stephens Cup, Arkansas played 11 rounds of golf over 17 days with two wins and a runner-up.

Currently #41 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, Fernandez de Oliveira is averaging 69.89 strokes. In nine stroke-pay rounds, he has been the low man in a round five times and low man at an event twice. In addition to tallying his first career win this fall, he also recorded his first career hole-in-one in the final round of the Blessings on the 225-yard, par-3 13th hole. He went 2-2 at the SEC Match Play, including a semifinal win over #84 (WAGR) Garett Barber of LSU and a finals win over #34 (WAGR) Gordon Sargent of Vanderbilt.

Fernandez de Oliveira has faced six of the other players on the Haskins Award watch list and owns a 6-0-0 record including wins over Oklahoma’s Christopher Gotterup and Logan McAllister at the Carmel Cup; a win over Oklahoma State’s Brian Stark at the Carmel Cup; wins over North Carolina‘s Ryan Gerard and Ryan Greaser at the Blessings Collegiate; and a win over Notre Dame’s Palmer Jackson on the third hole of a playoff at the Stephens Cup.

Celebrating its 52nd year, the Fred Haskins Award presented by Stifel is the oldest individual college golf award and the only award to be voted on by players, coaches, golf SID’s, and select golf media.

Final Fall Haskins Award Watch List

Michael Brennan, Wake Forest

J.M. Butler, Auburn

Ben Carr, Georgia Southern

Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, Arkansas

Ryan Gerard, North Carolina

Christopher Gotterup, Oklahoma

Austin Greaser, North Carolina

Palmer Jackson, Notre Dame

Luke Kluver, Kansas

RJ Manke, Washington

Logan McAllister, Oklahoma

David Puig, Arizona State

Cameron Sisk, Arizona State

Brian Stark, Oklahoma State

Michael Thorbjornsen, Stanford

