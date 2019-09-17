Few Players Missing as Arkansas hits Practice Fields on Tuesday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A few players seemed to be missing on Tuesday as Arkansas practiced for San Jose State, but the news wasn’t all bad.

Senior defensive end Jamario Bell practiced without a green jersey and thus seems to be fit to return to action this week as Chad Morris had indicated on Monday. Bell hasn’t played since the season-opening win over Portland State.

Bumper Pool was at practice, but in a green protective jersey. In the team stuff, junior D’Vone McClure ran first team alongside senior Scoota Harris. Junior Hayden Henry, who injured his shoulder when he hit Colorado State’s Marvin Kinsey to cause a fumble, wasn’t practicing.

McClure had five tackles on Saturday including a 0.5 one for loss. Henry finished the game with seven tackles, 1.5 for loss, a forced fumble and one pass breakup.

Redshirt freshman LaDarrius Bishop, who picked up the fumble caused by Henry and scored Arkansas’ final touchdown, was once again running first-team cornerback as he was the final four series of the Colorado State game. Bishop returned the fumble 25 yards for the touchdown and also added a pass breakup in the game.

Montaric Brown was practicing, but not doing some of the team stuff. Morris seemed to indicate Brown would be available this week.

“He had a muscle strain, but was back out there yesterday,” Morris said Monday. “I don’t anticipate that being a problem.”

Chase Harrell played on Saturday, but was once again practicing with a green protective jersey. He caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Nick Starkel in the first quarter of Saturday’s win.