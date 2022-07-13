Team Arkansas will be leaving tomorrow at 4:45 as they fly to Omaha to be apart of this year’s TBT (The basketball tournament). A couple of returners and some new faces on this year’s roster, as the road to one million dollars officially starts for this squad on July 16th. Their first test will be against Da Guys STL on ESPN3 at 1pm CT.
Final day of training camp for Team Arkansas ends with some encouraging words from their veteran
by: CJ Maclin
