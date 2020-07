By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK -- It was a long 4-plus months between the Arkansas Razorbacks ending their 2019-2020 season abruptly with a win over Vanderbilt in the SEC tournament in mid-March and their return to the practice floor with coaches on Monday, but week one of second-year head coach Eric Mussleman's "training camp" concluded on Thursday with some noteable takeaways for the 2020-21 Hoop Hogs.