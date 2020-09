LITTLE ROCK -- As college football prepares to get off the ground in large measure with its regular season this month, college basketball is still at the drawing board considering start dates, "bubble pods", and the pros and cons of either keeping or scrapping non-conference games as college campuses grapple with increasing covid-19 cases.

An important initial marker will be narrowing down a launching point to tip off the 2020-21 season, which according to recent reports may end up being in late November, only 2-3 weeks later than the original start date. When to start the season will also play an intregral role in the equation of salvaging non-conference portions of the schedule, which could be in similar jeopardy to college football that has seen power 5 conferences either massively scale down or eliminate out-of-conference games altogether.