Five Breakout Players in 2019

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is expected to be an improved team in 2019 and to do so they will will need some players to step up over 2018 performances.

Some were limited by injuries or suspensions, but the Hogs need many of those players to be ready to go in 2019.

Here’s a look at five players who played in 10 or fewer games in 2018 that will be counted on for much more this fall.

Devwah Whaley, RB, Senior

Whaley wouldn’t be on this list if not for a season where he was hampered by injuries. Whaley is a very solid running back, but was limited to seven games in 2018 with only four starts. He rushed 82 times for 368 yards and two touchdowns while also catching eight passes for 87 yards. If he stays healthy then expect Whaley to have a very good season. The Hogs need that too.

Cheyenne O’Grady, TE, Senior

O’Grady was in Chad Morris’ doghouse to start the 2018 season. O’Grady didn’t play the first two games of the season due to disciplinary issues. He didn’t even catch a pass until the Texas A&M game in Week 5. Arkansas needs much more from O’Grady than that because he has a lot of talent. When focused he’s one of the better tight ends in the SEC. In 10 games with only five starts, O’Grady tied for the team lead with 30 receptions. The catches went for 400 yards and six touchdowns.

Mike Woods, WR, Sophomore

Woods was one of the first additions to Arkansas’ recruiting class when Morris came over from SMU. He was committed to the Mustangs prior to Morris leaving. He played in 10 games in 2018 with seven starts. He caught 18 passes for 206 yards and one touchdown. Arkansas’ group of wide receivers should be an improved unit and Woods could have more success in 2019.

Bumper Pool, LB, Sophomore

Pool, like Woods, was a member of Morris’ first class at Arkansas. He was committed to Arkansas prior to Bret Bielema leaving, but never hedged on his pledge. Pool played in 10 games last fall with four starts. But with Dre Greenlaw now in the NFL the Hogs will need much more from Pool. Last fall, he had 29 tackles, 2.5 for loss, four pass breakups, one quarterback hurry, a fumble recovery he returned 60 yards and one blocked kick. Pool should team with De’Jon Harris to give the Hogs a nice one-two punch at linebacker.

Joseph Foucha, S, Sophomore

Another member of Morris’ first class. With Santos Ramirez out of eligibility, the Razorbacks will count on Foucha to team with Kamren Curl at safety this fall. Last fall, Foucha played in nine games with a start in the season finale against Missouri. He finished the season with 11 tackles, including six solo. Foucha has a lot of potential, but in a young secondary he is gonna have to maybe step up sooner than expected.