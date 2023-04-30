FAYETTEVILLE — Following two former University of Arkansas players getting drafted by NFL teams on Friday, five more received undrafted free agent deals on Saturday night.

The five are kicker Jake Bates, 6-0, 204, to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, offensive tackle Dalton Wagner, 6-8, 318, to the Las Vegas Raiders, linebacker Bumper Pool, 6-2, 235, with the Carolina Panthers, wide receiver Jadon Haselwood, 6-2, 217, with the Philadelphia Eagles and wide receiver Matt Landers, 6-4 1/2, 202, to the Seattle Seahawks.

Pool became Arkansas’ all-time leading tackler in 2022. His 441 tackles surpassed those of Tony Bua’s 408. Despite battling injuries, Pool finished with 92 tackles, 37 solo, 4.5 for loss, two sacks, three pass breakups and five quarterback hurries. Pool missed the Missouri game and AutoZone Liberty Bowl due to hip injuries that required surgery. If healthy, the Panthers may have gotten a gem who can help them many years.

Landers ran the third fastest 40-yard dash time, 4.37, at the NFL Scouting Combine. In one season at Arkansas following transferring in from Toledo, Landers caught 47 passes for 901 yards and eight touchdowns. He rushed twice for 21 yards.

Haselwood also played one season at Arkansas. After transferring from Oklahoma, Haselwood caught 59 passes for 702 yards and three touchdowns.

Bates had 75 kickoffs in 2022 with 64 going for touchbacks. He replaced Vito Calvaruso who had handled the duties in 2021 and allowed Cam Little to concentrate on placements. Bates transferred to Arkansas from Texas State.

Wagner had a good 2022 season. He was first-team All-SEC with Pro Football Focus and earned second-team honors with the AP. He started 12 games in 2022 and that allowed him to claim at least one start in the five years he played for the Hogs. He redshirted in 2017 and didn’t play and then had 40 starts in his career.

On Friday night, the Denver Broncos drafted linebacker Drew Sanders, 6-4, 236, while the Washington Commanders chose center Ricky Stromberg, 6-3, 310, with both going in Round 3.