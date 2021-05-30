Five Key Performers From Arkansas’ 3-2 Victory Over Ole Miss

The entire team did its part on Saturday as Arkansas took a 3-2 victory to advance to today’s SEC Tournament Championship Game at 2 p.m. CT against Tennessee.

While everyone did their part on Saturday, here’s a closer look at five performers who were outstanding and played big roles in the win.

Connor Noland, RHP

Noland earned his first save of the season on Saturday when he came in the seventh and really provided Arkansas with a huge lift. He worked the final three innings thus saving the bullpen since he was the fifth pitcher in the game. He walked one and struck out four. He faced nine hitters, threw 30 pitches and 21 were strikes. The batter who walked Noland promptly got him out in a double play.

Jalen Battles, SS

Battles led the team with two hits in three at bats. He also had a walk. He knocked in one run with a double. In the field, he was outstanding as usual turning two double plays and finishing with four assists.

Cullen Smith, 1B

Smith has filled in at first base for the injured Brady Slavens. He only had one hit in four at bats, but what a blast it was. He hit a two-run home run in the top of the first that allowed the Hogs to grab the early momentum. He had six put outs at first base and one assist.

Heston Tole, RHP

What a performance. He came into the game in the fifth inning with the bases loaded and only one out. Ole Miss had already pushed two runs across the plate. He struck out the first hitter he faced and then got the next batter to ground to Smith at first who flipped it to Tole for the put out. He worked 1.2 innings, got the win, walked one, allowed a hit, struck out two, faced six hitters, threw 27 pitches with 17 for strikes.

Caleb Bolden, RHP

Got the start and was very good in four innings. He didn’t allow any runs in his time on the mound. He allowed three hits, walked a trio, struck out three, got one hitter to ground into double play, faced 16 hitters, threw 77 pitches and 47 were strikes.