FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has a long list of new players this spring and many will be expected to make a big impact this fall.

While many more than five will very likely help this fall here’s five in particular who could have a very big impact immediately beginning this spring.

Trajan Jeffcoat, DE, Missouri Transfer

Jeffcoat is a former All-SEC player from the University of Missouri. Jeffcoat opted to leave Missouri and then after his expected transfer to South Carolina fell through the Hogs were there ready to welcome him with open arms. Arkansas had tried to recruit Jeffcoat previously, but at that time he opted to return to the Tigers. Arkansas has several defensive, edge types, but look for Jeffcoat to possibly step up and have a banner season.

Luke Hasz, TE, Bixby (Okla.)

With Trey Knox transferring to South Carolina and Hudson Henry entering the business world that allowed for Hasz to possibly have a big impact as a true freshman. Hasz is a physical player who has good hands and should be able to play a big role immediately. Nathan Bax is back for his super senior season and Tyrus Washington redshirted in 2022, but did show his capabilities in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl when he caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from KJ Jefferson. Arkansas also signed Ashdown’s Shamar Easter and could still sign a tight end from the transfer portal. But Hasz is very capable of an immediate and big impact. He chose the Hogs over Alabama and others.

Alfahiym Walcott, S, Baylor Transfer

Walcott only has one year remaining, but the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Walcott was an impact safety at Baylor and there’s no reason to think he won’t be the same at Arkansas. Walcott has the size and speed that the Hogs have been missing to some degree at safety. With Myles Slusher transferring to Colorado and Jalen Catalon heading to Texas then the need for an impact safety came apparently. Walcott can be that impact safety. Arkansas has Hudson Clark and some others as well as freshmen who can help at safety. Don’t be surprised if the Hogs still add another safety-nickel type or even two from the portal.

Andrew Armstrong, WR, Texas A&M-Commerce Transfer

If you prefer insert Isaac TeSlaa or Tyrone Broden into this spot. All three are new transfer wide receivers who are expected to make a big impact. Without seeing any of the three in practice so far I will go with Armstrong in this spot. He’s 6-5, 189, and will be a mismatch for defensive backs. As noted the Hogs are counting on all three of these new wide receivers to make a big impact so choosing one for this story may be a little unfair, but one has to love Armstrong’s size and potential.

Joshua Braun, OL, Florida Transfer

With Beaux Limmer moving to center there’s a spot at right guard needing to be filled. E’Marion Harris looked good there in the bowl game. Ty’Kieast Crawford started at right guard in the bowl game, but quickly gave way to an injury on the first drive. If Brady Latham were to move to left tackle then the Hogs would have a need at left guard as well. Braun will likely start or at least make a big impact on Cody Kennedy’s offensive line.