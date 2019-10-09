Five Observations, Thoughts from Tuesday’s Football Practice

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has a big game on Saturday at Kentucky.

The Hogs and Wildcats are both 2-3 on the season and need a win on Saturday to help propel them to a good second half.

Arkansas was back on the practice fields Tuesday. Following practice, six Razorbacks talked to the media.

Here’s five things to takeaway from the players.

Wildcat Quarterback for Scout Team

Kentucky will run some wildcat formation with Lynn Bowden Jr. at quarterback. Arkansas defensive end Jamario Bell was asked who is playing the role of the wildcat quarterback for the scout team this week.

“We’ve actually let Trelon (Smith),” Bell said. “Trelon comes in and works it, and he’s doing a very good job for us on the scout team. I mean, he’s going to be a very good player one day. He’s doing a very good job for us, man, and he’s going to have a very good career here too later on.”

Dealing With Knee Brace

Senior defensive tackle McTelvin Agim injured his knee in the second quarter of the Texas A&M game. He continued to play, but now is wearing a knee brace to help protect it. How are you dealing with the brace?

“A little bit (uncomfortable), but I’ve just got to get used to it,” Agim said. “I was practicing with it last week, or this Sunday, and working out with it, so I’m trying to basically trying to get as comfortable as I can.”

Rakeem Boyd on Two Injured Offensive Linemen

It appears that Arkansas’ Rakeem Boyd feels that Colton Jackson and Ty Clary will be on the field Saturday blocking for him.

“They are just resting right now,” Boyd said. “I think going into the game we’ll be fine. The other guys are learning stuff and in any system it’s next man up. So you know what I mean, those guys will be fine and back on the field Saturday.”

Montaric Brown on Bowden

Sophomore cornerback Montaric Brown is aware of how good Kentucky’s Lynn Bowden Jr. is.

“He’s impressive,” Brown said. “He can do everything – punt return, kickoff return, wide receiver, quarterback, he can do it all. We’re just preparing for whoever goes in.”

What kind of challenge does he present in the wildcat situation as a QB?

“Just speed,” Brown said. “He’s just got electric speed. He can take the ball and take it 70 yards. We’re just making sure we contain and just do our job.”

Versatile Morris

Tyson Morris has played all three wide receiver spots this season in the first five games. The former walk-on receiver from Fayetteville High School talked about that Tuesday.

“Coach has always been big on us about learning concepts and not just your position,” Morris said. “Learning a concept makes the whole offense easier, so I’m able to switch positions at any given time and know what I’m doing.”

Like one spot better than the other?

“My favorite position is the slot, honestly, because that’s where I started out,” Morris said. “But anywhere I’m needed is where I want to play. So if I can get on the field, I don’t care where I play.”

How challenging is that?

“You’ve got to study,” Morris said. “You’ve definitely got to study to learn all the concepts instead of just your position. But once you get the concepts, the offense becomes easier overall as far as your alignments and your techniques. You can add stuff to your game. It just get easier the more you learn.”

Arkansas will return to the practice fields today at 4:30 p.m.



