Five Quotes of Note Following Saturday’s Scrimmage

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas held its first scrimmage of the preseason on Saturday.

Afterward, Chad Morris, the two coordinator and four players spoke to the media. Here’s five quotes of note from the interviews.

Michael Woods on Jarques McClellion saying he locks him up all the time?

“Nah. Barbecue chicken.”

Joe Craddock on any separation at quarterback?

“We’ll got back and grade the film. It’s never as good as it seems, it’s never as bad as it seems. I was really proud of all of them. I thought the whole offense started a little slow. John Stephen (Jones) was kind of backed up a little bit, had a third and long, hit somebody over the middle to get the drive going on the next rack, and we went down and scored. So, John Stephen really got us started today, but I was proud of all those guys. They all made good plays, and again it’s all about consistency and continuing to get your guys in the end zone. That’s what I’m harping on those guys. It doesn’t matter who you’re in there with, get them in the end zone, and the best one at that right now is John Stephen. No matter if he goes with the 2s or the 3s, he gets them in the end zone. Thought he did a really good job of that today. But we’ll go back and grade the film. Like I said, it’s never as good as it seems, it’s never as bad as it seems.”

Chad Morris when asked who looked good at running back?

“Trelon Smith, a running back, he’s ineligible this year. This kid’s got a chance to be really special. Playing really well, giving everything he’s got. He really showed flashes today. Devwah Whaley, Chase Hayden, Rakeem Boyd, again great work today with these guys. Our mindset is we’ve got to continue to get better.”

Dalton Wagner when asked about Myron Cunningham playing three or four positions on the offensive line?

“He did a tremendous job today. He really stepped up, playing all the different positions, playing with the ones and the twos, especially. Myron has been a guy, during camp especially and during spring drills, too, that has really stood out, really stepped up in his position no matter where Coach Fry tells him to go. He is always going there and doing a good job.”

Coach John Chavis on if he feels he has enough linebacker depth?

“Where we are at camp right now I feel real good. We’ve got five or six guys I feel good about. I’m not gonna single them out. We pulled Scoota (Harris) after a certain number of plays today, I’m not gonna talk about that number, but I’m not gonna go out there and scrimmage him for 90 plays. He’s a proven guy in the SEC. We pulled him and didn’t have any dropoff. Grant Morgan can play there’s no question about that. He proved that all spring long. So there was no dropoff there. Bumper (Pool) and Hayden Henry if we were playing a three-linebacker scheme Hayden would be our starting Sam Linebacker. There’s gonna be some games where we don’t play a three-linebacker scheme and he’s gonna be a guy that’s gonna get on the field on the weakside. We’ve got several guys we feel real, real good about. Do we have enough depth? If we stay healthy I feel real good.”