FAYETTEVILLE — Wide receiver Treylon Burks and four other Razorbacks have been invited to the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis March 1 through March 7.

The full list of players invited was released on Wednesday. A total of 334 prospects were invited. Burks is projected by many to go in the first round. Other Razorbacks invited are cornerback Montaric Brown, offensive tackle Myron Cunningham, defensive lineman John Ridgeway and edge rusher Tre Williams.

Burks opted to leave Arkansas after his junior season and enter the 2022 NFL Draft. As a junior, Burks caught 66 passes for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also rushed 14 times for 112 yards and a touchdown. Burks opted out of the Outback Bowl. One recent projection had him going as high as No. 13 in the first round to the Cleveland Browns. Burks was All-SEC and is at or near the top of numerous receiving records at Arkansas.

Brown had an outstanding senior season pulling down five interceptions. He also had 54 tackles,including 24 solo, a tackle for loss, six pass breakups, one forced fumble and a recovered one. The former Ashdown standout tied for the national lead in interceptions and was All-SEC for his play.

Ridgeway played one season at Arkansas after transferring in from Illinois State. He missed the season opener due to an appendectomy, but then played in the remaining games. He had 39 tackles, including 11 solo, four for loss, two sacks and a quarterback hurry.

Williams played one season at Arkansas after previously playing at Missouri. He played in all 12 regular season games. He had 28 tackles, 11 solo, 6.5 tackles for loss. six sacks and a half dozen quarterback hurries.

Cunningham was one of Arkansas’ captains and was a very solid addition for three seasons after transferring in from Iowa Central Community College.

Arkansas hasn’t had a player drated in Round 1 since offensive lineman Frank Ragnow went to Detroit in 2018 with the No. 20 overall pick.