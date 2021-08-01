Five-star recruit Kel’el Ware will announce his college choice on Aug. 9

One of the highest regarded 2022 prospects in the nation and ranked the highest in his homestate of Arkansas, 5-star big man Kel’el Ware will announce his college destination on Aug. 9

Ware (7-0 forward / center, North Little Rock, national No. 17 / 5-star prospect according to 247Sports.com) has visited Arkansas, Oregon, and Ole Miss, and he was planning to visit Texas in September.

Ware took his official visit to Arkansas June 1-3, which was the first opportunity for recruits to take on-campus visits in more than a year due to the covid-19 pandemic.

One of the positives that stood out for Ware during his Arkansas visit was that Hoop Hogs’ practice was “fast-paced, being able to do a lot in the limited time that they have.”

Ware left his UA visit and trekked to Las Vegas for the prestigious Pangos All American camp, where he excelled while raising his national profile.

Arkansas coaches, including Head Hog Eric Musselman, were courtside during all four July live evaluation periods to watch Ware compete with 17U All Arkansas Red, including the NBPA Top 100 camp last week in Orlando, Fla, where once again Ware was one of the standouts.

Ware named Arkansas among his Top 10 schools in early April, a list that included Texas, Kansas, Auburn, Florida, Missouri, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech, and Oral Roberts.

At the time, Ware said the Razorbacks made his finals list “because they’re always in contact with me and I’m impressed on how far they made it (in the NCAA tournament).”