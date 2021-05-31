Five to Know From New Jersey Institute of Technology Highlanders

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will face the New Jersey Institute of Technology Higlanders on Friday at 2 p.m. and televised on ESPN3 in the Fayetteville Regional.

If you’ve never heard of NJIT don’t be embarrassed many, if honest, will admit they haven’t either. They are located in Newark, N.J., and finished the season 26-22, including 23-17 in the America East Conference.

Here’s a look at five key players on the team.

Jake Rappaport, LHP, 5-11, 195, Senior

By no means is anyone as good as Kevin Kopps in college baseball, but Rappaport provides the role to the Highlanders that the Arkansas ace does for the Hogs. He has appeared in 25 games this season, all in relief. He has a record of 8-2 with an ERA of 2.28. He has earned 10 saves as well. In 48.1 innings, he has allowed 41 hits, walked 11, allowed 13 runs (12 earned), struck out 34 and allowed four home runs. Against Maine in the last conference tournament game, he worked 1.2 innings to get the win.

Julio Marcano, OF-IF, 5-11, 185, Senior

Topped the team in hitting at .333 and also with 10 home runs, 12 doubles and knocked in 42 runs. The senior from Katy, Texas, has put together an outstanding season. He played and started all 48 games for them.

Albert Choi, CF, 6-0, 175, Sophomore

Also played and started all 48 games. He was second on the team with a batting average of .313, 11 doubles, five home runs and 35 runs batted in. Plays center field for the Highlanders.

Ryan Fischer, RHP, 6-2, 225, Sophomore

Started 13 games finishing 4-3 with an ERA of 2.77. In 74.2 innings, he has struck out 49 and walked 14. Worked 7.1 innings against Maine in the conference tournament allowing only one run before giving way to Rappaport.

Tyler Stafflinger, RHP, 6-1, 200, Redshirt Senior

The other starter for the Highlanders. Started 13 games and finished with a record of 6-5 with an ERA of 3.77. He worked 71.2 innings, struck out 55 and walked 14. He was the winning pitcher against Albany in the conference tournament. In seven innings, he allowed four hits, struck out five and walked one.