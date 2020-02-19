Florida Extends Hogs’ Losing Streak to Five, 73-59 in Gainesville

Florida jumped out to a 21-7 lead in the first ten minutes of the game behind the three point shooting of Noah Locke who was 3-3 on trey’s in the early going. A couple of free throws by Ques Glover gave the Gators an 19 point lead with 7:30 left in the first half.

A short time later Adrio Bailey started a comeback by Arkansas with a three pointer. Florida would go one for ten from the floor from that point until the halftime buzzer as the Hogs cut the lead to 33-26. Bailey, Mason Jones and Jimmy Witt Jr. each contributed to the 15-3 run by the Hogs. Bailey and Jones combined for 17 first half points. Locke and Keyontae Johnson contributed 17 for Florida.

Arkansas cut the lead to three on a pair of free throws by Jones after a technical foul on Locke. Florida jumped the lead back to eight before Arkansas cut it to 42-40 with 14:42 left behind a pair of dunks by Ethan Henderson.

With 10:29 to go a Tre Mann layup put the Gators in front 52-46. With 4:42 the lead was back into double digits at 62-52. Arkansas was not able to get it any closer.

