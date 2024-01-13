BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

In a matchup of two teams in danger of falling into a 0-3 hole in SEC play, Florida sent Arkansas home with a second straight Saturday blowout.

The Gators jumped out to a 19-point lead early and never really looked back while blasting the visiting Razorbacks 90-68 before a sold out crowd off 10,455 at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center in Gainesville.

Riley Kugel’s 20 points led five players scoring in double figures for Florida (11-5, 1-2), who was coming off a 103-85 loss at Ole Miss on Wednesday and a 87-85 home one to Kentucky last Saturday.

“I thought it was our best performance of the year,” Gator dead coach Todd Golden said on his post-game radio show. “What I am most proud about it is we dealt with a lot of adversity this week, losing to Kentucky in a game we probably should have won and then gong on the road and getting beat up pretty good at Ole Miss.

“This was a back against the wall type game with both teams 0-2 coming into it. I thought we had the more together team out there, a lot of trust out there and our guys competed at a really high level.”

It was the third straight loss for Arkansas (9-7, 0-3), who had lost by a Bud Walton Arena worst margin last Saturday to Auburn (83-51) and then suffered a 76-66 defeat at Georgia on Wednesday.

The Razorbacks led 7-5 early on Trevon Brazille’s dunk before the Gators scored 24 of he the game’s next 27 points to take a 29-10 advantage as Tyrese Sameul’s hammered one home with 10:04 remaining before intermission.

Arkansas would make a run after switching to a 2-3 zone and got within nine at 34-25 on Jeremiah Davenport’s 3-pointer, but Florida would take a 46-33 lead to the break.

“They guarded us man early and I thought we did a really good job attacking that and then they go zone to try and switch it up on us and we did a very good job of attacking that,” Golden said.

“We did have a couple of momentary losses with ball security, but other than that we played about as well as we could offensively. It all starts with sharing the ball with a lot of purpose, which we did tonight.”

Florida never led by less than 14 in the second half and took its largest lead of the game at 90-65 on Alex Condon’s old-fashioned three-point play with 1:03 remaining.

“Our biggest emphasis in thinking of ways that we could improve as we moved on after the Ole Miss game, we talked about our second half, specifically our starts to the second half as well as our second half defense,” Goden said. “The way we went out, we did a great job of getting off to a good start and not allowing Arkansas to believe that they had a chance.

“I think those first four to eight minutes of the second half really dictated a more stress-free second half than we have had before. Our defense was really good in the second half and we didn’t let up.”

Kugel played just three minutes in the loss at Ole Miss and met with Golden on Thursday before responding with his outburst on Saturday.

Samuel had his seventh double-double this season of 17 points and 11 rebounds while Zyon Pullen added 15 points and 8 assists, Will Richard 13 points and Walter Clayton, Jr., chipped in 11.

“It was kind of just physicality and competing,” Samuel said. That was really the word of the week. Ole Miss just kind of jumped on us and we wasn’t ready for that.”

Florida was 33 of 67 from the field, 9 of 25 from 3-point range and 15 of 20 from the free throw line.

Freshman Layden Blocker had a career-high 14 points for Arkansas, Davenport 13, Joseph Pinion and Tramon Mark 12 each, Jalen Graham 10 and Travon Brazile 7 points and 7 rebounds.

Razorback starters Davonte “Devo” Davis and Makhi Mitchell were both scoreless as were reserves Khalif Battle, Kenyon Menifield, Chandler Lawson, El Ellis, Baye Fall, Denjay Harris and Cade Arbogast in a combined 53 minutes.

Arkansas was 23 of 61 shooting overall, including 5 of 15 beyond the 3-point arc and 17 of 24 on its charity tosses.

Photo courtesy of the University of Florida