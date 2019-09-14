Football Moms: Adrienne Curl

“When you see your child’s dream come to fruition, it’s like ‘whoa.’ And then his dream becomes your dream.”

Kamren Curl has always been a go-getting, confident person according to the woman who knows him best, his mom Adrienne.

Case in point, she says, when Kam was 6 and wanted to play tackle football, he went out and held a car wash to raise the $200 it cost to sign up. That dedication and will transferred to the football field. Kam wanted to be the best, and he worked at it constantly.

Adrienne says it’s a joy to watch her son play on Saturdays for Arkansas.

Watch Ep. 2 of Football Moms above.

